Man turns himself in after allegedly stoning to death the mother of his child in Dzingidzingi village, Limpopo

Pretoria - A 27-year-old man, who allegedly stoned to death his 23-year-old ex-girlfriend, who is also the mother of his baby, has been arrested after he handed himself over to police. The murder happened in Dzingidzingi village on Saturday at around 3am. The wanted suspect was arrested on Monday, said Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

“The suspect handed himself at Giyani police station, accompanied by his relative, after he allegedly fled to the Malamulele policing area,” Ledwaba said. “It is alleged that the victim was with her friend, coming from the local tavern and going home, when they met her ex-boyfriend. It is alleged that the two had a confrontation before the suspect assaulted the victim with a stone. “Her friend screamed for help and ran to nearby households. When she returned, the victim was critically injured and unconscious.”

At that time, police said the former boyfriend was nowhere to be found. The victim was taken to hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries. Police identified her as Nokuthula Sithole, 23, of Dzingidzingi village in Giyani, Mopàni District.

“The police were informed, a case of murder was opened and manhunt was immediately activated until the suspect handed himself over to the police,” said Ledwaba. “The suspect will appear in the Giyani Magistrate’s Court soon, facing charges of murder. The police investigations are still continuing.” Last year, the High Court in Polokwane sentenced 45-year-old David Matjila, of Burgersfort, to life imprisonment for the murder of his girlfriend, Farina Valencia Mahlake, and his son, Kgoitsane Mahlake.

At the time, National Prosecuting Authority Limpopo spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said Matjila went to Appiesdoring, Burgersfort, where the two were staying on the night of August 14, 2021. “Upon his arrival, an argument ensued between the couple. “Later, the accused (stabbed) his girlfriend 10 times in the neck and further stabbed his son 12 times in the heart with a sharp object,” said Malabi-Dzhangi.