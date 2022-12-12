Man who got into car to help with tavern directions, kidnapped, beaten, stripped naked and robbed

Pretoria – Police in Mpumalanga have rescued a 30-year-old man who was allegedly abducted by people who asked him to accompany them to give them directions to a tavern. “Four suspects aged between 18 and 29 were arrested by the said members (police officers) for allegedly kidnapping and robbing the victim, who was found naked. The incident reportedly occurred on Saturday, December 10, 2022 around 2.30am,” said Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala.

Story continues below Advertisement

It is alleged that on that day, the victim was coming from a tavern in Plot 18 in Vaalbank, Middleburg, when a white car appeared. Inside were four men and a woman with a baby. It is said that car’s occupants pretended to be seeking directions to another tavern. The 30-year-old man was requested to get in the vehicle, “in order to properly show” them the directions to the tavern.

“After getting inside the car, it is said that the suspects took a different direction and further demanded cash as well as some of his valuables whilst he was severely beaten. It is also reported that they drove on a gravel road and stopped next to a certain bridge and that is when he was allegedly stripped naked,” said Mohlala. “Once they were done it is said that the female suspect discouraged her accomplices who suggested that he be thrown into water. They then got into their vehicle with the suspect still naked.” Police officers from the Middelburg's Crime Prevention Unit who were on a routine patrol noticed the vehicle.

Story continues below Advertisement

The victim was rescued and the police arrested the assailants on charges of kidnapping, robbery and assault. The four alleged assailants are scheduled to appear before the Middleburg Magistrate's Court today. IOL