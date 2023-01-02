Man who killed cop on New Year’s Day and stole his service pistol arrested

Durban – Police have made a breakthrough in their investigation of the murder of 52-year-old Warrant Officer Ntshidi Marutla who was killed on New Year’s Day. Marutla was robbed of his service pistol and fatally stabbed during a stop-and-search operation in Rosettenville on New Year’s Day, the SAPS said

Another policeman was stabbed. Hours after the murder a man was arrested by members of the Johannesburg Central police station. According to police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, the accused was found in possession of the murder weapon and Marutla’s service pistol.

At the time of his death, Marutla had 30 years of service under his belt, having joined the SAPS in 1992. He was attached to the Moffatview police station. In commending officers for the swift arrest, General Fannie Masemola, the national police commissioner, said SAPS management were concerned about the ongoing attacks and killing of police officers.

Three people are expected to line up in the dock this week after an off-duty cop was killed and his body dumped in a river. Sergeant Phillip Mathlaela, 41, was shot and killed while parked on a bridge in Kliptown and his body dumped in a river. Three people have been arrested and charged.

