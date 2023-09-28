Man who robbed and raped his aunt sentenced to life in prison

A 31-year-old rapist from the Northern Cape was sentenced to life imprisonment in the Fraserburg Regional Court in the Upington Cluster. The rapist was charged with rape accompanied by infliction of grievous bodily harm (GBH) and robbery with aggravating circumstances of his maternal aunt (his mother’s sister).

The court heard that on the night of December 17, 2020, the nephew who was staying with his aunt came home late that night and found her already in bed. He went into his aunt’s room where he began to assault and strangle her until she lost consciousness. The court further heard when he realised his aunt had lost consciousness, he raped her.

After raping his aunt, the 31-year-old man took his aunt’s cellphone, cash and left the house. When the woman regained consciousness she went to a neighbour’s house seeking help and the police were immediately called. He was arrested and charged.

As the trial progressed, the court heard how the aunt had assisted with the upbringing of her nephew and the role she played in his life. She assisted with his nurturing and ensured he had shelter by accommodating him at her home in Fraserburg. In aggravation of sentencing, State Prosecutor Solly Sass argued that rape should be seen as a cancer in society and that women and children must be protected by courts. He further argued that the worse part of this case is that the perpetrator raped his aunt, his mother’s sister.

“He should have been the one protecting her, not the perpetrator of such a crime on his aunt,” Sass submitted to the court. He further argued the rapist showed no remorse for his actions. It was also revealed the nephew had two previous convictions of rape and the State therefore submitted there were no substantial and compelling factors for the court to deviate from the minimum sentence of life imprisonment.

The court sentenced him to life imprisonment for rape and 15 years imprisonment for robbery with aggravating circumstances. The court further declared the rapist unfit to possess a firearm. [email protected]