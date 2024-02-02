Manhunt for suspects following CIT heist on Gauteng’s Golden Highway

Police in Gauteng have launched a manhunt for suspects linked to a cash-in-transit heist that took place on the Golden Highway, south of Johannesburg on Friday morning. National police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda van Wyk said according to a preliminary report, a group of armed suspects intercepted a cash van which was travelling on the Golden Highway early on Friday morning.

“The suspects allegedly blew up the cash van and fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money, a rifle and two pistols which they took from the cash van guards.” Van Wyk said the suspects are alleged to have fled in two getaway vehicles - a blue Audi and a white Toyota Hilux. “The guards sustained injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.”

She said investigations were ongoing. The South African Police Services (SAPS) urged anyone that has information that may assist with the investigation to contact their nearest police station, SAPS Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or alternatively leave an anonymous tip-off on the MySAPS App. According to a report by CITASA (Cash in Transit Association of South Africa) CIT heists were on the increase, with majority taking place in Gauteng and the Eastern Cape, followed by Mpumalanga and Limpopo.