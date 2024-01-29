Wounded cash guard dies in hospital following Durban CIT heist, cops launch manhunt for suspects

Police in KwaZulu-Natal are on the hunt for at least five suspects linked to a cash-in-transit heist in the Durban CBD on Monday morning that left two people dead. At around 8am armed suspects pounced on a cash van after it had picked up money from a local business.

One suspect was killed, and two guards were rushed to hospital in a critical condition. However, one of the guards died in hospital, despite the best efforts of the doctor and paramedics, according to Garrith Jamieson from ALS Paramedics. Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda said police were on the hunt for at least five suspects who stole an undisclosed amount of money in a cross-pavement cash-in-transit robbery on Warwick Avenue.

“At least five armed suspects reportedly approached cash-in-transit security guards, and a shootout allegedly ensued between the guards and the suspects. “During the shootout, one suspect was fatally wounded, whereas two security guards were rushed to hospital with gunshot injuries.” The suspect was approximately 35-years-old.

In another shooting incident, a teenage boy was killed in his mother’s presence during a shootout at their home in Verulam. It is alleged that gunmen opened fire on the home, killing the son and injuring the mother and one other person. Police said the motive for the shooting was unknown.