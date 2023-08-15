Marikana: Trial against former North West top cop continues in November

The trial against former North West deputy police commissioner, Major-General William Mpembe and five other policemen is set to continue in November in the North West High Court in Mmabatho. They are facing charges of murder committed in Marikana near Rustenburg on August 13 in 2012 during a wage strike by Lonmin mine workers.

They were arrested on March 15 in 2018 after an investigation by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid). Mpembe is accused of the murder of mine workers Semi Jokanisi, Phumzile Sokhanyile and Tembelakhe Mati, as well as the murder of two policemen, Warrant Officer Hendrik Tsietsi Monene and Warrant Officer Sello Ronnie Lepaauku. He is also accused of the attempted murder of Zolile Honxo, Zwelitsha Mtshenwa, Muziwanele Mxinwa, Mzoxolo Zukulu, Sibongiseni Miya on August 13, 2012 in Marikana.

The incident occurred three days before 34 mine workers were killed by the South African police at a koppie (small hill) in Nkaneng informal settlement. Lonmin workers waged a strike demanding to be paid a minimum of R12,500 per month. The workers, led by rock drill operators, rejected being represented by trade unions and elected a committee to represent them. The former police general is charged alongside retired Colonel Salmon Johannes Vermaak, together with Constable Nkosana Mguye, Warrant Officer Masilo Mogale, Warrant Officer Katlego Joseph Sekgweleya, and Khazamola Phillip Makhubela, who are accused of the murder of Phumzile Sokhanyile.

In March, the North West High Court struck off the roll, the case against 17 Marikana mine workers. The mine workers were facing charges of murder and other serious offences committed in Marikana in August 2012. The charges relate to the murder of 10 people preceding August 16, the day on which 34 mine workers were killed by the police during a wildcat strike at Lonmin platinum mine operations in Marikana, now Sibanye Marikana operations.

The case was removed from the roll, pending the outcome of the review application, in which the miners wanted charges against them to be dropped. Anele Zonke, Xolani Nzuzu, Simphiwe Booi, Khanyile Kanyise, Mzoxolo Magidiwana, Samekelo Mkhize, Amanda Nogwaza, Thobile Tyobeni, Mzukisi Soyini, Bongile Mpotye, Zamikhaya Ndude, Sithembele Sohadi, Loyiso Mtsheketshe, Zolile Honxo, Zwelitsha Mtshena, Mziwanele Mxinwa and Mzoxolo Zukulu are facing 26 counts ranging from attempted murder, murder, malicious damage to property, robbery, unlawful possession of firearms, as well as unlawful possession of ammunition. The State alleges the group killed two policemen, Warrant Officer Oupa Sello Lepaaku and Warrant Officer Hendrick Tsietsi Monene, two Lonmin security officers, Hassan Fundi and Franz Matlhomola Mabalane, and three non-striking mineworkers.