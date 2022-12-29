Maselspoort Resort: Third man charged for alleged racist pool attack on Christmas Day granted bail

Durban – A third person allegedly involved in an attack on teenagers at a resort swimming pool on Christmas Day has been released on bail. Kobus Johannes Classen, 47, made an appearance in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

Story continues below Advertisement

According to the NPA, three men were arrested after they allegedly assaulted two boys at the Maselspoort Resort on December 25. Classen, Johan Nel, 33, and Jan Stephanus van der Westhuizen, 47, allegedly assaulted the two teenagers, aged 13 and 18, when they instructed them not to use the swimming pool.

NPA spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said Classen faced charges of attempted murder, assault and crimen injuria. He was released on R20 000 bail and the matter was adjourned to January 25. “Part of his bail conditions is that he must hand his passport to the investigating officer,” said Shuping.

Story continues below Advertisement

His co-accused, Nel and Van der Westhuizen, appeared in court on Wednesday and were released on warning. The pair face assault charges and will also appear in court on January 25. The incident was recorded and went viral on social media.

Story continues below Advertisement