Mayor pleads with police to swiftly apprehend killers of 3 family members of Eshowe

Durban - A mass shooting incident in the Mtilombo area (Ward 10), Eshowe, in KwaZulu-Natal this week left three members of a Mkhize family dead while three others are fighting for their lives in hospital in a critical condition. The gunmen who stormed the home around 6pm on Wednesday night and fired shots indiscriminately are alleged to be behind gruesome killings, and the motive behind the killing is not known for now.

NEWS: A shooting incident at Mtilombo area, eShowe, KZN on Wednesday night left 3 members of a Mkhize family dead while 4 are fighting for their lives. Gunmen who stormed the home are alleged to be behind gruesome killings and the motive behind the killing is not known for now. pic.twitter.com/yGP5xdHFET — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) April 14, 2023 According to information obtained by IOL, the deceased and the heavily injured are aged between 16 and 18. They had to run for their lives when the gunmen stormed their home, and started shooting and then left, thinking everyone was dead. Visiting the family after the incident, the Mayor of uMlalazi (Eshowe) local municipality, Queen Xulu, asked the police to work hard to arrest the killers.

‘’We strongly condemn this inhumane act of barbarism. ‘’We are pleading with the police to leave no stone unturned in their investigation and make sure that perpetrators are brought to book,’’ Xulu pleaded with the SAPS on Friday. Mass shootings and killings are common occurrences in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.

In February this year, seven people were killed in a mass shooting incident in Marrianhill in Durban. In the same area, six people were killed in July this year, while another four were later shot and killed in the same area. In March last year, six men were killed in another mass shooting incident at Umlazi.