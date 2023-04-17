Mbombela cop shoots colleague dead after allegedly finding him in a lodge with his wife

Pretoria – A traffic law enforcement officer in Mpumalanga was shot dead by a municipal police officer at a “well-known” lodge outside Mbombela. “It is reported that the deceased was in the company of the wife of the suspect (municipal police officer) at one of the chalets in the lodge when the incident occurred,” Mpumalanga Community Safety, Security and Liaison spokesperson Moeti Mmusi said.

The woman was not harmed. Mmusi said the man who allegedly committed the murder was arrested and is set to appear in court soon. A police officer in Mbombela is set to appear in court after he allegedly murdered a traffic officer who was with his wife a popular lodge. Picture: Hawks The Hawks in Mpumalanga said the alleged killer is 38 years old, and works for the Mbombela Municipality as a by-law enforcement officer.

Hawks’ spokesperson in Mpumalanga, Captain Dineo Sekgotodi said the incident happened at Kwanyoni lodge in Nelspruit. “It was reported that on Saturday, 15 April, 2023, a provincial traffic official and a lady friend booked in at Kwanyoni Lodge on the N4 about 15km out of Nelspruit. While they were in the chalet, the female’s husband emerged and kicked open the door. There was an altercation as a broken beer bottle was found,” Sekgotodi said. “It is further alleged that the traffic official ran out of the chalet and the husband followed him as he fired shots. The victim was shot twice and succumbed to his injuries.”

Sekgotodi said the crime scene was attended by the Hawks Nelspruit-based Serious Organised Crime Investigation, Nelspruit Vispol and Nelspruit Local Criminal Record Centre. “The team took initiatives to phone the suspect (the husband) who handed himself over at SAPS Nelspruit. His official firearm which was used during the commission of crime was seized. He was charged with murder and detained pending his first court appearance soon,” she said. Meanwhile, Mpumalanga MEC for Community Safety, Security and Liaison, Vusi Shongwe has expressed “deep sadness” over the incident.

Shongwe appealed to officers within the security cluster experiencing distress to seek professional assistance, or open up to family members in a bid to help resolve disputes, rather than resorting to acts of violence. The MEC was concerned about the high number of State-issued firearms used to kill other people, including law enforcement officers. Shongwe said police officers should stop viewing their service firearms as instruments to solve relationships or familial disputes.