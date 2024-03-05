McDonald’s employees finally freed after three-hour hostage drama in the Berea

Three women who were held hostage at a McDonald’s in Durban’s busy Berea Road, have been freed. The women were in the office, situated on the top floor of the building when they were held hostage by an aggrieved female employee. It is believed the suspect, armed with a knife, entered the office and demanded to speak to senior management.

Sources at the scene claimed that the woman, an assistant manager at another branch, was due to sit for a disciplinary hearing. It is unclear what the charges against her were. Emergency services rushed to the scene just after 1:30pm and specialised police units were called in to diffuse the situation. The area was cordoned off as curious onlookers gathered along the sides of the busy roadway.

A source at the scene said he was sent a video, in which one of the victims inside the office asked to get help. He said he immediately contacted 10111 but was unable to get assistance and eventually reached out to a private security company. In the video clip, which has been seen by IOL, the suspect (who cannot be named or identified until she has appeared in court) is seen holding a large knife.

She is heard screaming at staff. “I have nothing to lose,” the woman can be heard shouting. Where is the media. I want the media! I want to speak to the CEO,” the woman was heard shouting. On at least three occasions, the woman opened the top door and made the victims walk out onto the balcony. Tactical response units arrive at the Berea McDonalds to diffuse a hostage situation. Picture: SeAnne Rall/IOL ALS Paramedics spokesperson, Garrith Jamieson, said three woman had sustained minor injuries while the suspect was moderately injured.

“Paramedics treated the four on scene before taking them to the various hospitals for the further care that they required,” he said. It is unclear if the suspect has been charged by the police. IOL has reached out to KwaZulu-Natal police for comment. They have yet to comment. This story will be updated accordingly.