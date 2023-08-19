Men accused of killing Glenwood B&B owner abandon bail

Three men accused of murdering Glenwood Bed and Breakfast owner, Jacqueline (Jackie) Needham have abandoned bail. Needham, aged 69-years-old, was robbed and killed at her Bed and Breakfast on August 10, 2022. Earlier this month, police confirmed the arrests of two suspects for the murder.

At the time, police said a 25-year-old was arrested in Cato Manor and during his interview, he admitted his part to the planning and commission of Needham's murder. "Further information was followed up that same evening, where a second suspect aged 30, was arrested, also in the Cato Manor area," said provincial SAPS spokesperson, Brigadier Jay Naicker. He said clothes worn by the suspect, that were used when drawing money with the deceased bank card, from an ATM and that was captured on CCTV footage, was also seized from the suspects home.

"A cellphone that the second suspect was using , was investigated and it was established, that the sim card number he had in his phone, was the same cellphone number which he was using at the time of the commission of this offence and which had placed him on the scene of crime during initial investigations," Naicker said. Police investigations led officers to Newcastle where a third suspect was arrested. He is believed to be facing charges for a different matter in Newcastle and was brought to Durban for Needham’s murder case. The trio have all abandoned bail and the matter has been remanded to October.