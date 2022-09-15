Men linked to R2.1 million conveyor belt theft released on warning

Pretoria: Two men, Ian Alistar Stewart, 58, and Macnab Campbell Quinton, 50, handed themselves over to police in Mpumalanga before they appeared in the Evander Magistrate’s Court in connection with theft of conveyor belts. Hawks spokesperson in Mpumalanga, Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi, said the case related to the theft of conveyor belts valued at R2.1 million.

“This happened after they learnt that they were sought by a multidisciplinary team which included the Secunda-based Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation, Secunda Hawks’ serious commercial crime, priority crime specialised investigation (PCSI) and Secunda K9 unit during the operation conducted in Springs, Embalenhle and Witbank respectively, on 7 September 2022 for theft of conveyor belts,” said Sekgotodi. “During the operation, Mxolisi Mona, 29, and Veli Charles Mahlangu, 44, were arrested, charged and taken to court on 9 September 2022, where they were joined by Adam Voges, 48, who handed himself (over to police) before court.” Five men, including Ian Alistar Stewart [pictured], have appeared in court, in connection with theft of conveyor belts. Photo: Hawks Sekgotodi said the trio were released on a warning and the case was postponed until September 29, in order for police to trace the remaining accused.

Five men, including Macnab Campbell Quinton [pictured,] have appeared in court, in connection with theft of conveyor belts. Photo: Hawks “In total, five accused were brought before court and later released on a warning, pending the ongoing investigation and the arrest of the last accused. All five suspects are expected to appear together in the same court on 29 September 2022,” said Sekgotodi. Five men, including Veli Charles Mahlangu [pictured], have appeared in court, in connection with theft of conveyor belts. Photo: Hawks Meanwhile, provincial head of the Hawks in Mpumalanga Major General Zodwa Mokoena has applauded the team’s multidisciplinary approach. Five men including Adam Daniel Voges [pictured] have appeared in court, in connection with theft of conveyor belts. Photo: Hawks She vowed that no stone would be left unturned in the probe.

“We shall investigate without fear, favour and prejudice,” said Mokoena. Five men, including Mxolisi Mona [pictured], have appeared in court, in connection with the theft of conveyor belts. Photo: Hawks In July, five suspects were arrested during a multidisciplinary “disruptive operation” conducted at several scrap metal dealers in Mpumalanga. The anti-crime blitz incorporated the Middelburg-based Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation, Transnet, the crime intelligence unit in Nelspruit and Eskom.

“Information was received, and a disruptive operation was conducted, targeting the scrap metal dealers who contravened the Second-Hand Goods Act around Mpumalanga. The team proceeded to Old Middelburg Road at Monkey Scrap Metal Dealer where a search operation was executed,” Sekgotodi said at the time. They allegedly found 740kg of Eskom pylon, 350m of Eskom cables and 98.5kg of burnt copper valued at more than R200 000. “The suspect, who is the lawful owner of Monkey Scrap Metal, Beatrice Geldenhuys, 40, was arrested.”

