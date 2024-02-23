Mentally disabled Limpopo woman raped at home by her stepfather

A 54-year-old Limpopo man has been convicted and sentenced for raping his mentally disabled 31-year-old stepdaughter. The rape ordeal happened in January 2019 at Pulaneng village, under the Maake policing area.

The rapist, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the abused woman, was sentenced to 25 years imprisonment by the Naphuno Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday. Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, said the rape happened after the victim’s mother left her at home in the company of the stepfather. The mother was heading to Maake Plaza to do some shopping.

“The stepfather took advantage of the defenceless, mentally disabled victim and raped her during her mother's absence,” said Ledwaba. After the rape ordeal, the victim was threatened and instructed not to tell her mother. She kept her silence until February 2019, when the stepfather had left for Gauteng.

The victim revealed the rape incident and a case was immediately reported at Maake police station. “A rape case was opened and transferred to Tzaneen family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit (FCS), and Sergeant Klaas Mulungwa was tasked to further investigate the matter,” said Ledwaba. The stepfather was arrested after he handed himself to police on February 25, 2019.

He was granted bail in March 2019 and the case proceeded before court, until it was finalised on Wednesday, with the sentencing of the stepfather. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has welcomed the sentence. Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe “I would like to send my sincere appreciation for the sterling work that is continuously being executed by the police in Mopani district in ridding this province of criminality,” she added.