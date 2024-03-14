‘Misleading and false’: Police rubbish social media post of puppies with human features

North West police have rubbished a social media post, which has been shared widely, alleging the existence of puppies with human features in an area near Rustenburg. North West police spokesperson, Colonel Adéle Myburgh, said the post was false and misleading.

“South African Police Service (SAPS) management in the province have noted with concern a post doing the rounds on social media platforms regarding the alleged existence of puppies with human features, found in Zinniaville near Rustenburg,” said Myburgh. “According to the post, it is alleged that a gardener discovered a dog with puppies bearing human features of which the landlord is said to be responsible.” Police in North West have dismissed a post shared on social media alleging that there are puppies with human features near Rustenburg. File Picture Myburgh said police would like to state that no such incident was reported to the police in Tlhabane.

“The post is false and misleading. Members of the community are once more requested to refrain from circulating unverified information as this causes an unnecessary frenzy,” she said. Last year, IOL reported that three men were arrested in Gauteng in connection with the alleged distribution and possession of child pornography. One of the three men, a British national faced charges of bestiality. Police say the trio were arrested during a take-down operation by the SAPS Serial and Electronic Crime Investigations (SECI) unit in collaboration with the US homelands security department. The accused people were a 63-year-old British citizen, and two South African men, both aged 43.

At the time, national police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the suspects were arrested after months of investigation for their alleged involvement in the possession, distribution, manufacturing, accessing and downloading of child pornography. The British citizen, who was found to be in the country illegally, was arrested in Springs. “The suspect faces offences related to bestiality where police have seized material of him allegedly having sexual intercourse with a dog,” said Mathe.