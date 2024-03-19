Missing 10-year-old girl found dead in Umkomaas, police question man

A 10-year-old girl from Umkomaas on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast has been found murdered. Police said the child went missing on Saturday in V section in Umkomaas and a missing persons docket was subsequently opened.

KZN police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said a search was thereafter conducted. “However the body of the missing child was recovered on Sunday by a herdsman. “Upon arrival at the scene, police found the naked body of the child.”

Gwala said two people - a husband and wife - who had apparently sent the child to the shop have been questioned. “Charges of murder and rape have been opened at Umkomaas South African Police Service.” The KZN MEC of Social Development Nonhlanhla Khoza expressed deep concern that during Human Rights Month, the rights of children are being violated by those entrusted with their protection.

She said the acts of violence, such as the reported burning of the suspect's home, only compound the trauma experienced by all involved and undermine the pursuit of justice through legal channels. "While we are in pain, we must allow justice to take its course and refrain from taking the law into our own hands. We recognise the profound impact of such a loss on the victim's family,” she said. "It is essential that we stand in solidarity with those affected by this tragedy, offering them the care and assistance they need to navigate through this heartbreaking ordeal. Our team of social workers will be with the family to address the situation.