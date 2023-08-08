Missing Western Cape businessman Desmond Share found dead

A Western Cape businessman who was reported missing more than a week ago has been found dead. Desmond Share, 53, was last seen on August 1.

Police said that Share had travelled to Herbertsdale for business and never returned home, prompting his family to open a missing persons report. Provincial police spokesperson Sergeant Christopher Spies said: “Further investigation reveals that his business vehicle, a Ford Ranger bakkie with the engraving “Gutter Guru” on the sides, was spotted in Cape Town.“ On Tuesday afternoon, Private Investigator Mike Bolhuis from Specialised Security Services confirmed that Share had been found dead.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has contributed to the efforts in locating Desmond Share. “With heavy hearts, we must convey the devastating news that Desmond has been found, and he has tragically lost his life as a result of a violent incident.” Sergeant Spies said a 30-year-old man has been arrested and charged with connection with Share’s murder.

“Information available indicates, on Saturday the search took the search party to bushes near Albertinia where the vehicle of the missing person was spotted earlier in the week. “A search of the area ensued, leading to the discovery of the body of the man between Herbertsdale and Albertinia with multiple injuries. He was declared dead by medical personnel on scene.” The suspect was arrested in Da Noon and, in addition to murder, faces charges of kidnapping and hijacking.

He was expected to appear in the Mossel Bay Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday. “The vehicle of the deceased is yet to be found,” concluded Spies. Bolhuis said the family would issue their statement in due course.