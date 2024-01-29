Mitchells Plain man, accused of luring underage girls to chat group where nudes were exchanged, to apply for bail

A 32-year-old Mitchells Plain man is expected to apply for bail following his arrest for being in possession of child pornography and possible distribution. Shannon Manuel is expected to appear in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court on Monday morning.

Manuel was arrested by the South African Police Services (SAPS) on January 19. Manuel was allegedly found to be chatting and luring under age girls to a chat group where nude pictures where exchanged. Manuel made his first appearance in court on January 22, and was charged with child pornography possession, distribution, downloading and possible grooming.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the State would oppose the bail application. Manuel and two other Western Cape men were arrested in a joint operation by the SAPS Serial and Electronic Crime Investigations (SECI) unit and the American Homeland Security Department over three days. Garth van West, 53, whose bail application began on Thursday in the Worcester Magistrate’s Court will remain behind bars until February.

Van West was arrested on January 17. At the time of his arrest, national police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said he was allegedly found with 95,000 images and 6,000 videos of child pornography. Police said he faces a charge of accessing, distributing, and possessing child pornography. On Tuesday, Corné van Rooyen, 40, from Kraaifontein is expected to apply for bail.