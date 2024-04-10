Mob justice: Man accused of crime, tied with wire and beaten to death in Limpopo

Police in Limpopo have condemned the brutal killing of an unidentified man in a mob justice attack at Mamaolo Matsepeng village under the Lebowakgomo policing area. The man was brutally murdered on Monday, according to Limpopo provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba.

“The police were alerted about the mob justice incident, and upon arrival at the scene, they discovered a man lying down in one of the yards in Mamaolo with multiple injuries. His hands were tied with wire,” said Mashaba. “The police untied him, and he was swiftly transported to the closest hospital for medical attention, where he later succumbed to his injuries.” Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has ordered an immediate probe into the murder.

Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe. Picture: Supplied / SAPS “Vigilantism is strongly condemned. No person may assault or kill a person if they suspect that the person might be guilty of a crime. Thus, we kindly ask communities to abstain from such crimes; those who do so will face severe consequences from the law,” said Hadebe. Anyone with information that can assist the police in their investigation should contact the investigating officer, Sergeant Millet Lotoaba on 072 576 0974, Crime Stop number 08600 10111, the nearest police station, or use the My SAPS App. In February, Hadebe said there are still challenges in escalation of murder cases in Limpopo, as opposed to the comparable period of statistics last financial year.

She said what is more concerning, is the mob-related incidents which were reported in the province. Crime incidents in Limpopo increased between October and December last year, according to the crime stats that were released by Hadebe in February. According to the third quarter statistics, overall crime in Limpopo increased by 0.7% between October and December last year, with more than 28,000 crimes reported.