Mom comes home to find son, 5, and neighbour dead

An Eastern Cape mother came home on Thursday and found her son and his friend, who is also their neighbour, dead. Provincial police have described the incident that took place in the Libode area as a tragedy.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said according to preliminary investigations, the children, Konke Nobhokisi, 5, and Inikile Mbuyazwe, 6, were left in the care of Konke’s 20-year-old sister at around 2pm. “When Konke’s mother returned home at 4pm, she did not see the children and made enquiries. “A search was conducted for the children, and at about 5pm, they were found dead in a steel trunk.

“While the exact circumstances are still under investigation, it is suspected that the lid had shut when they got inside the trunk.” Naidu said the boys were neighbours. “An inquest docket was opened.”

In sending her condolences to the families of the deceased, OR Tambo District police commissioner, General Phumzile Cetyana urged all parents and guardians to remain vigilant and mindful of the curiosity and innocence of children. “It is in their nature to explore and play, but it is our responsibility as adults to ensure their safety at all times. “We implore parents and guardians to review safety measures within their homes, including securing potentially hazardous areas and keeping a watchful eye on children, especially during moments of play.”