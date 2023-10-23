Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Independent Online | News
Search IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Monday, October 23, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators

Moral Regeneration calls for justice for a one-month-old baby allegedly raped by her own father

Police have arrested a man for allegedly raping his own one-month-old baby girl. File Picture: Pexels

Police have arrested a man for allegedly raping his own one-month-old baby girl. File Picture: Pexels

Published 19m ago

Share

The rape of a month-old girl allegedly by her biological father is a despicable and atrocious act, the Moral Regeneration Movement (MRM) in the North West said.

The infant was allegedly raped by her father on Thursday in Krokodildrift West, outside Brits.

“Such an unwarranted attack on a defenceless child at the hands of a father who was supposed to love and protect her, points to the extent to which moral decay has permeated our society. We shudder to imagine the physical, psychological, and lifelong trauma that the victim, robbed of her innocence, had to endure,” said Pastor Lesiba Kgwele, convenor of the MRM Provincial Interim Committee.

According to police spokesperson Captain Aafje Botma, reports indicate that the infant's mother, aged 27, was busy preparing food outside the shack while the father was sleeping inside with the baby next to him.

The mother suddenly heard the baby crying and noticed when she entered the room that the father and the baby were naked.

She screamed for help, and one of the neighbours responded and eventually called the police.

The baby was taken to Brits Hospital for a medical examination and subsequently admitted.

Kgwele called for justice for the infant, stating that courts should restore confidence in the criminal justice system before communities, fed up with such deplorable acts, take matters into their own hands.

He said that there was a limit to the extent to which communities could tolerate and handle such devastating acts of gender-based violence involving children. He urged communities to unite in action against the scourge of gender-based violence.

IOL

Related Topics:

crimechildrenSAPSNorth West ProvinceChild AbuseGender-Based ViolenceRapeCrime and courtsDontLookAwayWar On Women