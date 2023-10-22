North West father arrested for allegedly raping his newborn daughter

A 31-year-old man is expected to appear in the Brits Magistrate’s Court on Monday in the North West on a charge of rape. The man was arrested on Thursday, October 19, after it was alleged he had raped his one-month-old daughter in Kokedile Drift West.

The provincial police spokesperson, Captain Aafje Botma said reports indicated that the child’s mother, aged 27, was busy preparing food outside the shack where the family stays while the father was asleep inside next to the baby. The mother ran into the shack after she heard the child cry and immediately knew something was wrong as she found both the child and father undressed. “The mother screamed for help and one of the neighbours responded and eventually called the police. The baby was taken to Brits hospital for medical examination and subsequently admitted,” Botma said.