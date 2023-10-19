North West rapist involved in gang rape of a teen sentenced to life imprisonment

A 28-year-old rapist from the North West has been sentenced to life imprisonment in the Lichtenburg Magistrate’s Court. Orapeleng Matlape, 28, was convicted of rape.

The court heard that on May 28, 2017, in the Tlhabologong location, near Coligny, Matlape and two of his accomplices accosted a teenager as she was walking home. The trio dragged the 16-year-old to a shack and proceeded to gang-rape her. The following morning, she went home and told her mother, who reported the matter to the police. The three men were arrested in July 2017 but were later released after the matter was provisionally withdrawn from the court roll for further investigation.

In June 2021, the matter was re-enrolled on the court roll, and Matlape, along with Kamogelo Mokgothu were rearrested. The third suspect is still on the run. Matlape pleaded guilty to the charge, and the State accepted his plea. In aggravation of sentence, State Prosecutor Itumeleng Boikanyo urged the court not to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence as there were no compelling circumstances to do so.

Magistrate Stefan du Toit shared the State’s sentiments, remarked on the prevalence of rape, and stated it should no longer be tolerated. Du Toit sentenced Matlape to life imprisonment, declared him unfit to possess a firearm, and ordered that his name be listed in the Sexual Offenders Registry. Meanwhile, his co-accused, Mokgothu, pleaded not guilty, and his case was postponed until December 13.