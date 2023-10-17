Rapist on parole sentenced to 23 years in prison for murdering his girlfriend

A 59-year-old career criminal has been sentenced to 23 years imprisonment in the Murraysburg Regional Court in the Western Cape for murdering his girlfriend. Solomon Ferreira, 59, was convicted of murdering his girlfriend, Petronella Goeieman, 31, on November 4, 2021.

State Prosecutor, Noluvuyo Ndinisa told the court Ferreira had 26 previous convictions for charges including rape and murder and he has been declared unfit to possess a firearm. His convictions date back to 1973 at the age of nine when he was found guilty for housebreaking with the intent to steal. In November 2021, on the night of the murder, the court heard the couple were arguing in the room when Ferreira’s mother, Letta Ferreira, 82, went to investigate and stop the argument.

Letta said she tried to stop the arguing but failed and went to her room to sleep. As the argument continued, she heard a loud bang as if someone was being hit against the wall. Then there was silence. The court heard when Letta woke up the following day and enquired about what happened the night before, her son told her he and Goeieman were sleeping and all was well. Upon her persistence he opened the door and saw Goeieman lying on her back, she inspected her and found she had died.

Her son asked her not to call the police and left. Ferreira was arrested later that day and denied bail. During the trial, the prosecutor made use of the Court Preparation Officer, Eunice Jacobs’ services and she led evidence from Letta, and Goeieman’s father. The State also called on three police officers.

During the trial, the accused admitted to the crime, however, he claimed to have been acting in self-defence. But, during cross-examination, he contradicted his own version several times. On his conviction, Ndinisa highlighted the plight women in South Africa face at the hands of men.