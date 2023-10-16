A 45-year-old Mpumalanga man handed life behind bars for murdering his girlfriend

A 45-year-old Mpumalanga has been sentenced to life in prison for murdering his girlfriend in Mashishing, in the district of Thaba Chweu. The Mpumalanga High Court in Mbombela sentenced Themba Stsompana Mahlangu, 45, to life imprisonment for the premeditated murder of his girlfriend, Tumelo Maria Mamogale.

The accused and the deceased were in a domestic relationship and lived together in Mashishing, in the district of Thaba Chweu. It is alleged that in the early morning of October 4, 2022, the deceased’s neighbours heard her screaming and went to investigate. “They found the accused assaulting the deceased, hitting her with fists and bumping her against the neighbour’s gate,” NPA regional spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said.

“The neighbours tried to intervene, and the accused pretended to be listening. When the neighbours went back to their houses, the accused continued stabbing the deceased with a broken bottle,” Nyuswa said. Nyuswa further added that the accused left the scene, leaving the deceased unconscious. After realising that the deceased was no longer responsive, he left the scene, leaving the deceased fighting for her life and later succumbing to her injuries. Nyuswa said Mahlangu was arrested the same day and pleaded not guilty to the offence. Mahlangu claimed that on the day of the incident, they were attacked by a group of four unknown males.

State advocate Antoinette Nkosi led the testimonies of three neighbours who witnessed the crime. An investigating officer also testified about what he observed at the crime scene. “This was supported by a post mortem report that confirmed that the deceased died of a sharp-force injury to the neck,” Nyuswa added. In aggravation of sentence, advocate Nkosi handed in a victim impact statement compiled by the deceased's mother and facilitated by Court Preparation Officer Zodwa Lekhuleni. She cited the fact that she cannot come to terms with the death of her daughter.

“She even lost weight and has now become the grandmother and mother of the deceased's minor kids, who always ask why their mother died,” Nyuswa said. Before sentencing the accused, acting judge Sheila Msibi remarked that the country is suffering high levels of violent crimes, particularly gender-based violence in domestic relationships. “The court found that there were no compelling circumstances for it to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence and sentenced the accused to life imprisonment. The court further declared the accused unfit to possess a firearm,” Nyuswa said.