Northern Cape man sentenced for killing his father's girlfriend

Frans Cornelius Vermeulen, 25, was sentenced to 12 years for the murder, of which four years are suspended for five years. Picture: Thomas Holder/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Published 41m ago

A Northern Cape man will serve eight years in prison for strangling and gunning down his father's girlfriend on their farm in Prieska.

The Kimberley High Court has sentenced and convicted Frans Cornelius Vermeulen, 25, to 12 years’ for the murder of Sharifa Brown, 27, for which four years are suspended for five years.

Vermeulen was 17 years old at the time of the incident, when he and his father's girlfriend, Sharifa Brown, 27, were allegedly involved in an altercation.

"Vermeulen strangled Brown and shot her four times with a.22 rifle, and she died on the scene," police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Sergio Kock, said.

"The incident occurred on May 21, 2016 at around 9pm and Vermeulen was arrested on the same day and later received bail," Kock said.

Kock further added that Vermeulen was found guilty in the Kimberley High Court and sentenced on October 12, 2023, to 12 years for the murder, of which four years are suspended for five years.

Meanwhile, Major General Nomana Mtukushe commended Warrant Officer Marshal Bosman and all detectives of Prieska SAPS who assisted with investigations for their hard work and dedication that led to this sentence.

"Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF) cannot be tolerated and perpetrators thereof must be brought to justice," Mtukushe said.

IOL News

