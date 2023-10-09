Two arrested after 15-year-old Hanover Park girl killed in crossfire

Two men are expected to appear in court after a 15-year-old girl was killed in a cross-fire between rival gangs on Friday afternoon. The incident took place at around 8am in Rywood Road in Hanover.

Zarah Jackson, 15, had been on her way to the shop when she was caught in the cross-fire. She had been a grade 9 pupil at Crystal High School. Her mother Magdalene told the Daily Voice that her daughter left home after asking her for R1.

She said she had been in bed when she heard gunshots and her neighbours screaming informing her that her daughter had been shot and rushed to a medical facility but died. The teenager was going to celebrate her 16th birthday on October 14. Provincial police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said according to reports the victim was caught in the crossfire when rival gangs were shooting at each other.

“She was taken to a medical facility for medical treatment where she was declared deceased due to the injury sustained to her neck.” A case of murder was opened at Philippi SA Police Service. By the weekend police arrested two suspects aged 23.