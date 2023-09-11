Suspect hands himself over to the police for the murder of two Hanover Park cousins

Cape Town - A man has handed himself over to the police for the murder of the two cousins killed in Hanover Park. Haafith Umar Majiet, 25, and Haafith Tawfeeq Cummings, 23, were killed on Wednesday when they were shot several times while driving.

In a community meeting held yesterday, it was revealed that more suspects would be apprehended. Community leader Moulana Tohaa Rodrigues said: “I sent a strong message so that the perpetrator and the gang to which he belongs could see it and so he could come forward and give himself up, because if I hadn’t there would have been consequences. “The public would have marched to him. We heard he was not the only one who did this; there were two with him. Their names will come up and be handed over to the authorities for thorough investigation.”

Rodrigues said the motive for the shooting was suspected to be robbery. “They robbed the individuals of about R20000. I don’t know the reason for the shooting; maybe the perpetrator was afraid he would be identified. The suspect was identified after the shooting because there were many CCTV cameras around the scene.” Councillor Antonio van der Rheede said their plea was that the law enforcement agencies deal with crime as swiftly as possible.

“This comes on the back of anger and disappointment with the Philippi SAPS that are responsible for our area. “Our community has taken a stance and are expecting SAPS to do their work and must be held accountable. My condolences go out to the families who lost their young, beautiful children. “I am hoping the SAPS will act on this. I am going to exercise my oversight and will engage the ministry and add the City resources.

“This incident has further perpetuated the stereotype that people have of Hanover Park, because you don’t hear about the beauty, just the negative.” Sheikh Ebrahiem Floris said the meeting was to inform the community about the progress made since the marches. “We have not had a single gang shooting in three weeks; all the gunshots heard were just from attention-seekers. We praise God that has not happened. We are asking gangsters to leave our area.

“Those who are conducting criminal activities in rental stock will have to be thrown out, and if they have private homes their water and electricity should be cut off. They shouldn’t have any services from the City. “We want to work with the law enforcement agencies on this.” Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said an adult male person of interest had been taken in for questioning.