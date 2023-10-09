17-year-old among several victims as calls mount for AGU

A seventeen-year-old was among seven people murdered in two separate incidents in Hout Bay and Samora Machel on Saturday. The murders have raised concern in the communities, with calls for the Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) to be deployed to the areas.

Police spokesperson, Novela Potelwa, said said no arrests have been made yet. “Provincial Serious Violent Crimes detectives have opened a triple murder and attempted murder investigation after a teenager and two men were killed in Heinz Park, Samora Machel on Saturday evening. “Reports from the scene indicate that police were called to the area after gunmen travelling in a vehicle shot one victim multiple times, stabbed another and a third victim was hit with a brick.

“All three died at the scene. A fourth person who was shot in the back was transported to a medical facility for treatment,” said Potelwa. According to reports, the four men that were shot in Hout Bay were from Malawi. “Serious Violent Crimes detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding an incident where four males were shot dead in a shack in Mandela Square, Hout Bay on Saturday evening,” said Potelwa.

Samora Machel Community Police Forum (CPF) member and PR councillor, Bongani Maqungwana, said he was still awaiting further details. “We as the CPF are very shocked with the upsurge of gang violence in our area because we have done our best to try and address the scourge of crime by activating neighbourhood watch patrols throughout the area. “We have even requested SAPS to involve AGU in their crime prevention deployments to deal with gangsters.

“We hope therefore SAPS and the City of Cape Town will have a joint effort in terms of prioritising gang-related crimes in the area before the situation gets out of hand and affects innocent people,” said Maqungwana. Hout Bay ward councillor, Rob Quintas, said the area has experienced growing numbers of murders. “It is with absolute shock that Hout Bay woke up to the news of this violence and loss of life in Imizamo Yethu on Saturday evening. “It is my fervent prayer that the SAPS will now wake up to the fact that their station, situated at the very entrance to Imizamo Yethu is wholly under-resourced to investigate crime and deter it by means of visible policing.