Man wanted in connection with rape of woman in an uMhlanga hotel

Durban — Police are asking for help in finding a man who can help solve a rape case of a woman who was allegedly raped in her hotel room in uMhlanga earlier this year. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said that detectives from Durban Central Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS Unit) are making an appeal to the members of the community for assistance with regard to the whereabouts of the man depicted in the attached identikit.

The detectives believe that he can assist in solving a rape case they are investigating. “It is alleged that on March 9, 2023, a 28-year-old woman was in her hotel room in uMhlanga when an unknown man entered and allegedly raped her. The suspect fled the scene after the incident,” Gwala said. She said a case of rape was opened at Durban North Police Station, and the docket was transferred to the FCS Unit for further investigation.

“We are appealing to anyone with information that can be of assistance in the investigation to contact Detective Constable Gugu Dludla on 061 375 4826 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111,” Gwala said. Detectives from the Durban Central FCS Unit appeal to the members of the community for assistance with regard to the whereabouts of the man depicted in the attached identikit. Picture: SAPS. During the time of the incident, when releasing the fourth quarter (January - March 2023) crime statistics, Police Minister Bheki Cele said reported rape cases showed decreases in the period of reporting, with six provinces reporting fewer rape cases. “The decline in rape cases are attributed to, among other things, the SAPS up-scaling its operations to trace GBV (gender-based violence) perpetrators, arresting serial sex offenders and rapists and ongoing Men dialogues with communities,” Cele said.

“It remains concerning that 10 512 people were raped in the first three months of this year.” Cele added that 4 768 of the rape incidents took place at the home of the victim or at the home of the perpetrator. The statistics revealed that 2 130 rapes took place in KwaZulu-Natal in the first three months of 2023, 113 more rapes than in the first three months of 2022, where 2 017 rapes took place.