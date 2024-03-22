More arrests imminent in case against alleged holiday scammer, Francois Swart

More arrests are expected in the case against alleged holiday swindler, Francois Swart. This emerged during Swart's appearance in the Modimolle Magistrate's Court in Limpopo on Friday. According to AfriForum's Barry Bateman, the advocacy group's Private Prosecution Unit's consultations with complainants have identified people with close ties to Swart as additional possible suspects.

Bateman said just days ahead of Swart's appearance, another case was opened at the Douglasdale police station by Ruan Kruger, who paid hundreds and thousands of rand for a trip to the Maldives. In August last year, Swart's company, Priority Escapes cancelled people's trips to the Maldives without warning, this despite receiving full payment. In an email to clients, Swart said the agency was unable to meet its financial obligations.

The email read: “We have had no option other than to cease trading with immediate effect. This unfortunately will have an effect on your upcoming holiday to the Maldives which is not able to take place. We are doing everything possible for the clients affected by this and will communicate with you again in due course.” There was no word on when or if people would be paid back their monies. IOL interviewed a Durban couple, now living in Dubai, who shared how they paid R63,046.95 for a holiday to the Maldives in September. The holiday never materialised. When people tried to question Swart, they found that the Priority Escapes website and various social media accounts no longer existed.

Swart is set to appear in court again on April 25.