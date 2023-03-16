Rustenburg - A mother and her son have been arrested by the Hawks for allegedly lending a drug dealer a firearm as a form of payment. The Hawks arrested the 67-year-old mother and her 35-year-old son in Secunda, Mpumalanga, on Wednesday for contravening the provisions of the Firearm Control Act 60 of 2000.

"This followed an intensive investigation conducted about a firearm, which was confiscated during the arrest of an alleged drug dealer on 9 March 2023. The Hawks investigation revealed that the firearm belongs to this family. "A further probe also revealed that the duo allegedly released the firearm and six rounds of live ammunition to the dealer after the son owed R1 500 for drugs and later offered it as a payment," said Hawks spokesperson in Mpumalanga, Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi. The two were expected to appear in the Secunda Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

In North West, the Hawks said a firearm used during a robbery had been recovered. "Members of the Hawk’s Serious Organised Crime Investigation in Mahikeng recovered firearms alleged to have been used during a robbery on 7 March 2023 at Mokgola village, where two suspects were arrested by members of Detective Services. "On 14 March 2023, members of the Hawks followed up on information regarding the whereabouts of firearms, which led the team to search a vehicle belonging to one of the accused. During the search, two firearms, one pellet gun, cash and a smart phone were found hidden in the panel cover of the tailgate door," said Hawks spokesperson in North West, Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso.