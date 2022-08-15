Mother and son sentenced for giving false statement after car crash

Rustenburg - A mother and son have been found guilty of giving false statements following an accident four years ago, the Hawks said. Ralph Mohlala, 23, and his mother, Silvia Mohlala, 55, were found guilty and sentenced at the Nelspruit Commercial Crime Court on August 4.

They were found guilty of manipulation of information during reckless and negligent driving which happened on August 5, 2018, at Ohrigstad road between Hlabekisa and Matibidi. "It is alleged that in the early hours of the day in question, an accident occurred on R533 Ohrigstad road. A Polo VW overturned with five passengers inside, three women and two men. Only four occupants were injured in the accident. A case docket of reckless and negligent driving was opened and investigated by Dientjie detectives. "It is further alleged that during the investigation, false statements were obtained, including a warning statement from another person who was not the driver of the vehicle during the accident.

“The matter was reported to the Hawks’ Nelspruit-based Serious Corruption Investigation for further probe," said Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi, Hawks spokesperson in Mpumalanga. She said the investigation revealed that on that day, the driver of the vehicle was Ralph Mohlala, who was driving without a driver’s licence and not the one who submitted the warning statement as per the records. "It was further revealed that the investigating officer who was also a detective commander colluded with Silvia Mohlala, the mother of Ralph, to use a civilian who was not present during the accident to give a false statement purporting to be the driver.

"After the completion of the investigation, the matter was brought before the court. A warrant of arrest was authorised by court on December 14, 2021, and four suspects were arrested and appeared before the court on the same day. They were all released on R10 000 bail each." She said the investigator pursued the case until last week Thursday when two accused out of the four were found guilty and sentenced. Silvia Mohlala was sentenced to 24 months’ correctional supervision for conspiracy to commit a crime of fraud.

Ralph Mohlala was sentenced to a R3 000 fine or six months in jail wholly suspended for three years on a count of reckless and negligent driving. He was further sentenced to 12 months wholly suspended for a period of three years subject to him not driving a motor vehicle without a driver’s licence. He was also sentenced to 12 months wholly suspended for three years, on a count of defeating or obstructing the administration of justice.

