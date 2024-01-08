Mother in custody after 11-month-old girl found dead in bushes

An Eastern Cape mother faces a charge of murder after the body of her baby was found in the bushes, police confirmed. The 27-year-old woman from the Nonyevu locality in Port St Johns has been taken into custody.

The provincial police spokesperson, Captain Welile Matyolo said a local man found the child. “It is alleged that on Friday, January 5, the man went into the bushes to urinate when he found the baby in a refuse bag. He alerted the members of the community, and the mother was traced,” Matyolo said. Police said information it received since investigating this incident is that on December 29, the baby got sick and is alleged to have died at about 5am on January 1.