Mother in custody after 11-month-old girl found dead in bushes

An Eastern Cape mother faces a charge of murder after the body of her baby was found in the bushes, police confirmed.
The 27-year-old woman from the Nonyevu locality in Port St Johns has been taken into custody.
The provincial police spokesperson, Captain Welile Matyolo said a local man found the child.
“It is alleged that on Friday, January 5, the man went into the bushes to urinate when he found the baby in a refuse bag. He alerted the members of the community, and the mother was traced,” Matyolo said.
Police said information it received since investigating this incident is that on December 29, the baby got sick and is alleged to have died at about 5am on January 1.
Matyolo said it was further alleged after the baby’s death the mother wrapped the child in a towel, put her in a plastic bag and then threw her into the bushes in the Nonyevu location where she has been living at the time.
The mother has since been hospitalised.
“The mother was assaulted by the community and is hospitalised. She will be charged with murder and will appear in the Port St Johns Magistrate’s Court. A post-mortem will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death,” Matyolo said.