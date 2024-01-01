Six killed in Eastern Cape head-on collision on New Year’s Eve

Six people have been killed in a head-on collision in the Eastern Cape. According to the provincial transport department, the crash occurred on the N2 between Dutywa and Mthatha on New Year's Eve.

Spokesperson, Unathi Binqose, said all five passengers in the one vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene while one more person in the second vehicle sustained fatal injuries. Police will be investigating further. The latest crash comes just days after Transport Minister, Sindisiwe Chikunga joined the province's Transport member of the executive council (MEC) in traffic law enforcement operation.

The pair, along with traffic officers checked the fitness of drivers, reckless and negligent driving, drunk drivers, and roadworthiness of vehicles on the N2, Mthatha. The department said more than 4,160 motorists have been arrested for drunken driving while others have been detained for producing false documents and driving public transport without valid documents. The Sunday Independent reported that the country's road fatalities have seen a surge since the start of the festive season.

After Chikunga released the preliminary festive road season statistics last week, Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) chief executive Wayne Duvenage said South Africa had the worst statistics when it came to fatalities. “We are in the worst quartile in the world when it comes to road fatalities, and we have been on this for a while now, according to the UN programme,” he said. “Nothing changes. We have between 12,000 and 14,000 fatalities in a year and it’s also an increase per capita.”