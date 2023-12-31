Numerous dangerous, damaged and unsafe roads contribute to record-high accident rates

WITH their poorly maintained and uneven surfaces, potholes, collapsing shoulders and cracks, many of South Africa’s roads rank rather high internationally when it comes to being unsafe. The situation is exacerbated by high rates of drunk driving, heedless pedestrians and a general lack of care among road users.

Local authorities also cite a failure to wear seatbelts, using mobile phones while driving, excessive speeding and a disregard for road conditions and traffic signs as among behaviour further contributing to the country’s high road fatality rate. Those roads deemed particularly unsafe stretch for kilometres across the length and breadth of South Africa, traversing both rural areas and urban centres. Ahead of the current festive season – from December 1 to January 15 – various road management organisations, as well as the police and government, had called on travellers to be as careful as possible, especially in those parts of the country where rain was forecast.

Now, halfway through the season, traffic monitoring experts say the country has already experienced a record high number of accidents and deaths compared to previous years. The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has released a list of roads they deem the most dangerous in the country. Among them is the R573 Moloto Road, which runs north-east from Pretoria and connects the three provinces of Gauteng, Limpopo and Mpumalanga. The reasons it is considered so dangerous include high dawn-to-late traffic, which it was not designed for; many heavy vehicles, including big trucks and buses; and, poor road maintenance.

According to the RTMC and the Road Accident Fund, another treacherous route is the section of the N2 connecting East London to Umtata (231km) as well as the 188km from Umtata to Kokstad, while the 484km Durban to Tongaat stretch of the same road is particularly dangerous. The N1 from Mokopane to Polokwane (58.4km) and from Polokwane to Makado (109km) as well as the 44.3km stretch of the same road from Naboomspruit to Mokopane have recorded high accident and fatality rates annually. The Springs to Witbank section of the N12, stretching over a distance of 101km; the R71, the 95km route between Polokwane and Tzaneen; and the 71.6km stretch of the N4 between Middelburg and Belfast, are also listed as of concern.

According to the RTMC: “A lot of people travel longer distances – during the evenings, and under the influence of drugs or alcohol – than normal during the festive period... [Past data shows] this has resulted in an increase in excessive speeding, reckless and negligent driving, overloaded public transport vehicles and driver fatigue.” Figures show that in the 2022/2023 period, close to 14 000 people died on South Africa’s roads, with a 1 560 of these fatalities occurring during the festive period. Cautioning drivers on the rainy weather over this period, the RTMC called for extreme awareness.

“The South African Weather Service has forecast rain in many parts of the country. With some travellers already making their way back from holidays, the roads are expected to see a slight increase in traffic volumes, and so we urge motorists to reduce speed, keep a safe following distance, have lights on and avoid crossing flooded bridges,” they said. They called on motorists to ensure their vehicles were roadworthy. “Lights, wipers, windscreens, brakes, and tyres must be checked before the start of the journey. Officers will not hesitate to discontinue or impound vehicles that are not roadworthy.”

Since the start of this festive season, more than 1 738 vehicles have been discontinued and 3 340 impounded. More than 4 160 motorists have been arrested, the majority for drunk driving. Other arrests were for producing false documents, or for driving public transport contrary to operating permits. “Public transport operators are again reminded that their drivers should have proper documents to drive, and the vehicles are used on permitted routes and are not overloaded.” They promised there would be severe consequences for those found operating contrary to the rules.