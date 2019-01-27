News
News Highlights
Advertisement
More from News
ANC aims to rise levels of investments by R1.2 trillion over next four years
The ANC pledged to deliver on its promise to create more jobs in an economy that has been characterised by limited growth.13 January 2019 | News
We must make radical decisions, says Motsoeneng as ACM builds momentum
Hlaudi Motsoeneng is building on the momentum of his 90% local content drive as he sets his new political party, African Content Movement in motion.13 January 2019 | Politics
What the #ANCManifesto says about #LandExpropriation
The ruling party says it will continue to support the amendment of the Constitution to clearly define the conditions under which expropriation of land without compensation can take place.12 January 2019 | ANC
Kiss as many frogs as possible to get business funding, Ramaphosa tells professionals
President Cyril Ramaphosa told young professionals to knock on as many doors as possible when seeking business funding instead of limiting themselves.10 January 2019 | Cyril Ramaphosa