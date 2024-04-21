ANC expels rape accused North West councillor

THE ANC in the North West has expelled its suspended multiple rape accused Matlosana local municipality ward 25 councillor Tebogo Sepale from the party. Sepale was placed on suspension with immediate effect by the ANC in May last year after the parents of two boys, aged 15 and 17, laid two counts of statutory rape.

The 44-year-old former councillor was denied bail in November by the Orkney Magistrate’s Court. ANC North West provincial secretary Louis Diremelo has the governing party’s secretary-general Fikile Mbalula and the convener of national executive committee deployees to the province, Soviet Lekganyane, that Sepale has been dismissed. ”This matter relates to a councillor of the ANC who was found to have committed multiple sexual offences including with minors also. The said councillor has been incarcerated over a period of nine months,” Diremelo wrote on April 10.

He continued: “The council of Matlosana has elected to stop his salary and he is still on trial whilst arrested. The community of ward 25 has been without a ward councillor for a period of nine months, the municipality has resolved that one of the PR (proportional representation) councillors act in that ward”. The ANC in the North West has resolved that Sepale be expelled as an ANC member and be removed as a ward 25 councillor so that the ward can go for by-elections to have a present public representative, according to Diremelo. He also undertook that the process would be effected immediately observing all necessary administrative processes.

ANC North West spokesperson Tumelo Maruping told the Sunday Independent that Sepale had not indicated that he would challenge his expulsion as he is still incarcerated. Kobus Burger, his attorney in the criminal matter, did not respond to questions this week. Sepale faces 11 charges including two counts of statutory rape, three for the violation of a child, one for manufacturing pornographic material, four of rape and one for sexual intimidation.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority, he was busted after allegedly sharing nude pictures with one of the complainants, which resulted in a charge of crimen injuria. This followed a video Sepale allegedly recorded that went viral on social media platforms showing him having sexual intercourse with a boy. At the time, police refuted allegations that they refused to assist the complainant in the crimen injuria case and requested those making the claims to lodge a formal complaint for investigation.

Sepale is no stranger to serious criminal charges. In December 2021, he was charged with murder following the death of 30-year-old Ayabonga Mtyeneni, who was allegedly stabbed to death at a tavern following an argument with the former councillor and his friends. Police alleged they were called to the local clinic in Kanana, Orkney, where they were showed Mtyeneni’s body.