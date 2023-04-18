Mozambican man accused of stealing cattle brutally murdered in Limpopo village

Pretoria – A 53-year-old man was brutally killed in a mob justice attack which took place on Sunday at Humulani Village in the Lulekani policing precinct outside Phalaborwa. Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the murdered man was identified as Mozambican national, Andries Zitha.

“Police at about 12:00 responded to a complaint of assault at the Maphuthuma Hospital in Namakgale policing area. Upon arrival, they found the victim with severe injuries throughout his body. Unfortunately, the victim later succumbed to the injuries,” Ledwaba narrated. A case of murder was then opened and police commenced with investigations. “Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim was brought to the hospital by a group of livestock owners who allegedly assaulted him after they accused him of stealing and killing their livestock,” said Ledwaba.

“Police conducted further investigation, and cow meat (beef) believed to be from the stolen livestock was recovered at the deceased’s homestead and in the bushes.” Police in Limpopo opened a case of stock theft against Zitha, the deceased man. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has condemned the brutal killing of the man accused of stealing livestock.

Hadebe has ordered the district commissioner of police in Mopani, Major General Willy Mashavha to establish a task team to “hunt down” all the assailants who had a hand in the brutal attack, and bring them to book. “Police will be merciless in dealing with any person who takes the law into their own hands by attacking people they suspect of being criminals. Community members are urged to desist from these attacks and should instead call the police to effect arrests,” said Hadebe. “Police appeal to anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact the branch commander, Captain Shadrack Dlamini on 082 468 8639 or call the Crime Stop number 08600 10111.”