Mozambican truck driver crashes into traffic officer vehicle after refusing to stop

A Mozambican truck driver was arrested after he crashed into a traffic officer’s vehicle on the N4 toll road in Komatipoort towards the Lebombo Border Gate on Saturday. Mpumalanga spokesperson for Community Safety, Security and Liaison, Moeti Mmusi, said the incident happened after the driver refused to be stopped by traffic officers.

“According to the officers at the scene, he was driving in front of the oncoming traffic when efforts were made to stop him,” he said. The 45-year-old Mozambican was arrested on the spot. “He was charged with reckless driving, failure to comply with the instruction of the traffic official and malicious damage to the state property,” said Mmusi.

The truck was later impounded with its load. The Mozambican driver is expected to appear in court soon. Meanwhile, MEC, Community Safety, Security and Liaison Vusi Shongwe, condemned the driver's behaviour and said disrespect towards law enforcement officers and rules of the road will not be tolerated.

“While we understand the level of frustration that drivers at the border are sometimes subjected to due to long queues, no person is allowed to break the rules of the road or drive in a manner that endangers the lives of other road users including our officials," he said. Shongwe also called security clusters to show no leniency towards reckless truck drivers. He further added that the department is currently working with various stakeholders to deal with congestion at the border.