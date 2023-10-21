Traffic cop granted bail after soliciting R500 bribe

An Mpumalanga traffic cop who solicited a bribe on duty has been granted bail in the Evander Magistrate’s Court on Friday on charges of corruption. Lucky Zahkele Mhlabane, 43, stationed at the Kinross Weighbridge was arrested on Thursday by members of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as Hawks).

The provincial spokesperson for the Hawks, Warrant Officer Thandi Tshabalala said Mhlabane was arrested by members of the Serious Corruption Investigation team in collaboration with the Secunda K9 Unit. It is alleged that at about 10am, Mhlabane, in his capacity as a traffic officer stopped the Evander Sasol garage truck on the road between Evander and Secunda. He then asked the truck driver about the truck’s license disc and the driver explained he didn’t know where the disc was and the last time he checked it was in the truck where it was supposed to be.

The truck driver then called his boss to arrange for the license disc to be brought to where he was pulled over by the traffic officer. The driver waited but the disc was never brought. He then allegedly explained his situation to the traffic officer who stated he will be issuing the trck driver with a R3,500 fine.

However, if he paid R500 gratification he could be released. “The truck driver again contacted his boss who reported the matter to the Hawks’ Secunda-based Serious Corruption Investigation unit. “Copies of the money (R500) were made and given to the driver who then took the money to the accused. The accused was then arrested and the money was found in the marked traffic vehicle,” Tshabalala said.

During his brief appearance, Mhlabane was granted R1,000 bail. The matter was postponed to November 16, for further investigation. [email protected]