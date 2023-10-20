Mpumalanga’s ‘most wanted criminal’ shot and injured while fighting cops, resisting arrest

Mpumalanga police arrested a 32-year-old man who was on their “most wanted list” for charges including housebreaking, and stabbing a police officer. The 32-year-old man has been on the run but was arrested on Tuesday.

“It is said that he tried his usual tricks by resisting and wrestling with police officers and threatening to stab them with a knife but all these efforts were futile,” according to provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Donald Mdhluli. “The suspect is believed to have been involved in various reported housebreaking incidents in Belfast that were carried out from 2020 until this year.” One of the housebreaking victims alerted police to the whereabouts of the wanted suspect.

“Members responded to the tip-off with the intention of executing a warrant of arrest issued against him. As he tried to attack the members with a knife, the men and women in blue reportedly fired some shots and in the process he sustained some injuries on his foot,” said Mdhluli. “It was during this period when he was finally subjected to an arrest, then was taken to hospital for medical treatment under police guard.” The 32-year-old man faces several charges, including housebreaking, resisting an arrest as well as assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

“He is expected to appear in Belfast Magistrate’s Court soon. Police cannot rule out the possibility of adding more charges as the investigation continues,” said Mdhluli. Meanwhile, police in Mpumalanga have welcomed the arrest of the 32-year-old, and expressed optimism that most outstanding cases of housebreaking in Belfast area will be resolved. Police watchdog, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) will also be investigating the shooting that occurred during the suspect's arrest.