MP Sibusiso Kula's murder case moves regional court

Murder-accused Member of Parliament Sibusiso Kula will stand trial at the regional court. The Orkney Magistrate's Court on Friday postponed the case against Kula, 34, to November 22, for the first appearance in the regional court where the pre-trial date will be decided on.

"The State is expected to provide the defence attorney with an indictment and all the necessary documents in preparation for the pre-trial and subsequent trial," said the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson in North West division, Henry Mamothame. Kula is out on a R50,000 bail granted by the North West High Court following his appeal on the Orkney Magistrate's Court decision to deny him bail. He was ordered to surrender his passports, report twice a day at the nearest police station, provide the investigating officer with his work itinerary; report to the investigating officer if he must move outside his residential jurisdiction and have no direct or indirect contact with his children.

His bid to have the case struck off the roll was previously rejected by the court. Kula is accused of the murder of his wife, Jennifer Motlhomi. She was found murdered on November 27, 2022, at their home in Kanana, near Klerksdorp in what seemed like a robbery. She was found with a stab wound on her back, but the object that was used for her murder has not been recovered.

The matter was reported by a medical facility where Kula transported her to receive medical attention. Kula reportedly told the police that he was not present at his home when the incident occurred. "Following thorough investigations by the police, he was linked to the alleged murder and was arrested on January 20, 2023, and charged with murder," Mamothame said.