Mpumalanga armed forces crack back of ATM bombing syndicate, seize explosives, pistols and ammunition

Two men allegedly linked to a spate of ATM bombings and cash-in-transit heists across Mpumalanga have been arrested. The two, aged 38 and 42, were cornered at Mzinti and Masibekela respectively near Komatipoort. The pair were nabbed following a multidisciplinary sting operation where police recovered a pistol, explosives, and a large amount of ammunition for rifles and pistols.

Story continues below Advertisement

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli said Mpumalanga had been hit by a wave of crime where suspects attacked various business premises, mostly fuel stations, where explosives were detonated to get cash from drop-in-safe and ATMs. “Under the leadership of the provincial commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, a team of experts was assembled to trace and arrest the perpetrators, hence this breakthrough. The team is working around the clock to effect more arrests,” he said. At this stage, police believe that the arrested suspects could have been responsible for a string of business robberies in areas such as Tonga, Pienaar, Nhlazatshe, Acornhoek, Kanyamazane, Schoemansdal and Kamhlushwa. In one of the incidents, one person was killed during an ATM bombing at Kamhlushwa in October 2022.

Picture: SAPS Mdhluli said during the suspects’ arrest, a pistol with one magazine and 26 live rounds ammunition, four live rounds of an R5 assault rifle, an explosive charger box and explosive wires were found in their possession.

Story continues below Advertisement

“We cannot rule out the possibility that the suspects might be linked to other cases and anticipate to make more arrests as the investigation continues,” Mdhluli said. The arrests, effected by the Ehlanzeni Crime Intelligence Task Team, White River Flying Squad, Tonga K9 unit and White River K9 unit were hailed by Lieutenant-General Manamela.

Story continues below Advertisement