Robbers in two SUVs cause rampage at filling station, detonating explosives and stealing money

Pretoria - Police in Mpumalanga are investigating an incident where a group of assailants robbed a fuel station in Hazyview in the early hours of Tuesday and got away with an undisclosed amount of money. “Information at police disposal indicates that a group of about four armed suspects, who were driving in two vehicles, possibly a blue Toyota Fortuner and a Ford Everest, reportedly stormed into a certain filling station on 10 January 2023, around 1:40am,” Mpumalanga police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli narrated.

The suspects are said to have held the petrol attendants and security personnel at gunpoint. “The suspects also reportedly fired some shots to scare off anyone who could attempt to approach them. A group of robbers, travelling in two SUVs arrived at the filling station and detonated several explosives before stealing money. Photo: SAPS “It is further alleged that in the process of attempting to get the money, they damaged an ATM at the liquor store but did not get cash. However, they then went to detonate some explosives at an ATM and drop-in-safe at the fuel station,” said Mdhluli.

Police said the assailants made off with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was injured during the incident. A group of robbers, travelling in two SUVs arrived at the filling station and detonated several explosives before stealing money. Photo: SAPS “No arrest has been made so far, and police are continuing with their investigation of this business robbery and urge anyone with information that may assist in apprehending the perpetrators to call the Crime Stop number at 0860 010 111 or send information via My SAPS App,” Mdhluli appealed.

“All received information will be treated as confidential, and callers may opt to remain anonymous.” A team of experts in the field of investigation has been assembled under the leadership of Mpumalanga provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela. IOL