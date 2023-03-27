Mpumalanga chief shot dead near airport as he awaited help after tyre puncture

Pretoria - Chief Clyde Mnisi, 37, from Bohlabela in Mpumalanga’s Ehlanzeni District, was fatally shot next to the Kruger-Mpumalanga International (KMI) Airport, police have said. The incident occurred on the Airport Road near White River on Sunday after 11pm.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the chief’s driver sustained injuries to his leg after being shot, “however he survived to tell the fate”. “According to the report, Chief Mnisi together with his driver were travelling in a Toyota Avanza when they had a puncture. Whilst waiting for assistance it is alleged that a group of about five heavily armed men wearing balaclavas and gloves came in a BMW X5,” said Mohlala. Chief Clyde Mnisi, 37, was fatally shot at about midnight on Sunday after his vehicle had a tyre puncture next to the Kruger-Mpumalanga International (KMI) Airport. Picture: Supplied “They then alighted from the vehicle with high-calibre rifles and went straight to the passenger side where the chief was sitting.

“It is further reported that they then uttered some words to the chief before they began shooting. The chief sustained multiple gunshot wounds and unfortunately succumbed to his injuries,” said Mohlala. Thereafter, police said the assailants fled the scene in the BMW SUV. The chief’s driver is said to be receiving medical treatment for his injuries.

“Police in White River were alerted about the incident and upon arrival, a case of murder with an additional charge of attempted murder was opened and is under investigation. “No one has been arrested so far and police urge anyone with information that may assist in apprehending the perpetrators to call the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111. Alternatively, members of the public can send information via the My SAPS app. All received information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous,” said Mohlala. Acting provincial commissioner of SAPS in Mpumalanga, Major-General Zeph Mkhwanazi, has “strongly” condemned the fatal shooting of the chief.