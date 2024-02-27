Mpumalanga cop behind bars for allegedly shooting at a car, killing two people

A 38-year-old police constable has been arrested in connection with the death of two people and the attempted murder of three others. The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) confirmed the arrest of Constable Checha Doctor Makau for the incident that took place on September 30, 2023.

“It is alleged that Constable Makau, who was stationed at Ogies Detectives, allegedly shot at people who were sitting in a car in the street near his home,” said Ipid spokesperson Phaladi Shuping. The victims Dineo Kekane and Ricardo Phenganane, both 24, died from gunshot wounds. Mbali Magakwe and Ivans Lekala, both 24, and Goodwill Mdluli suffered serious injuries from the alleged shooting but survived.

Makau made his first appearance in the Ogies Magistrate’s Court on Monday, facing two counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder. Shuping said the case was postponed to March 4 for a formal bail application. The policeman was remanded in custody.

In another incident, last month a 44-year-old police officer was arrested in connection with the murder of her 40-year-old husband. The sergeant, from the Akasia suburb in Tshwane, was arrested by Ipid. At the time, Shuping said it was alleged there was “a commotion between the police officer and her husband” just after midnight on January 28.