Pretoria cop arrested in connection with the murder of her husband

A 44-year-old police officer has been arrested in connection with the murder of her 40-year-old husband. The sergeant, from the Akasia suburb in Tshwane, was arrested by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) and is expected to appear in court soon.

Ipid spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said it is alleged there was “a commotion between the police officer and her husband” just after midnight on Sunday (January 28). “It is alleged the husband took the officer's official firearm from her handbag and pointed it at the officer. “She tried to grab the firearm from the husband, and a scuffle ensued.

“The firearm was discharged four times during the scuffle, hitting the husband.” Shuping said the husband sustained four gunshot wounds, and he died in hospital. “The police officer was arrested by Ipid investigators, and she will appear in court soon.”

In another incident, a KZN cop was jailed for 25 years for the murder of his wife. Warrant Officer Thulasizwe Dladla, 52, was sentenced in the Pietermaritzburg High Court in December. According to Shuping, Dladla got into an argument with his 48-year-old wife in July 2022.