KZN cop sentenced for wife's murder after finding out she and new lover were planning to kill him

Warrant Officer Thulasizwe Dladla, aged 52, was sentenced in the Pietermaritzburg High Court. Picture: Simpson 33

Published 22m ago

Share

A KwaZulu-Natal policeman will spend the next 25 years behind bars after he was sentenced for his wife's murder.

Warrant Officer Thulasizwe Dladla, aged 52, was sentenced in the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate's Phaladi Shuping, said in July last year, Dladla got into an argument with his 48-year-old wife.

"Dladla and his wife were at their place of residence and Dladla had information that his wife was cheating on him and she was, together with her boyfriend, plotting to kill him.

"An argument ensued between Dladla and his wife. He took out his official firearm and fired several shots, killing his wife, Shuping said.

The matter was reported to the Ipid and senior investigator from the KZN officer conducted the investigation.

"He was found guilty as charged and sentenced to 25 years of direct imprisonment," Shuping said.

IOL

