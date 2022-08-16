Mpumalanga man in court for murder of policewoman and her sister

Johannesburg - A 36-year-old man appeared at the Kanyamazane Magistrate’s Court in Mpumalanga on Tuesday for allegedly murdering a police officer and her sister at Kanyamazane on June 15. The suspect is alleged to have shot and killed Sergeant Marcia Mazibuko and her sister, Pretty Mazibuko.

Pretty is believed to have been the suspect’s girlfriend. The suspect was arrested on Monday at the Delmas Magistrate’s Court where he was appearing in connection with the murder of another woman in Sundra on June 6. The suspect was first arrested on Thursday, August 11 at his hiding place in Springs in connection with the Sundra murder.

Mpumalanga Hawks spokesperson Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said the suspect is alleged to have been fighting with his girlfriend, Pretty, in the garage of her aunt’s house. She then ran to a blue BMW 1 series which was parked outside the yard. The suspect followed her and allegedly shot her several times through the windscreen of the vehicle. He then followed the police officer, Marcia, and shot her several times inside the house before he fled.

An ambulance was called and transported the sisters to hospital where they were both declared dead on arrival. The suspect is said to have been known by the family of the deceased. He was taken to Nelspruit following his arrest at the Delmas Magistrate’s Court.

